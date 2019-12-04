Woman accused of slitting shopper’s throat in Walgreens charged with attempted murder

SAN DIEGO — An attempted murder charge was filed Wednesday against a woman who slit the throat of another woman at a Mira Mesa Walgreens store last weekend, in what has been described as a random attack on a complete stranger.

Kelly Ann Green, 55, is accused in Saturday morning’s attack on an unidentified 59-year-old woman, who suffered a five-inch laceration across her neck.

Green faces 10 years in state prison if convicted of the attempted murder charge and a weapon-use allegation, according to Deputy San Diego County District Attorney Mary Naoom.

The prosecutor said the victim was filling her prescription at the Walgreens at 10787 Camino Ruiz when Green approached her, grabbed her by the hair and cut her throat.

Other store patrons and employees subdued Green following the attack, which was captured on “gruesome and very disturbing” surveillance footage, Naoom said. A suspected motive for the attack was not disclosed.

The victim was treated at a hospital, but has since been released.

Green, who pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday afternoon, is due back in court Dec. 13 for a readiness conference. She’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail.