Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — Public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump resume Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

Wednesday’s hearing begins at 7 a.m. PT, but you can join us beginning at 6:30 a.m. PT for a special, digital-only livestream that includes a breakdown of what you can expect to hear and see during the proceedings.

Democrats are accusing Trump of trading military aid to the Ukraine for their help in investigating his political rival Joe Biden.

Republicans are denouncing the impeachment inquiry as an effort to undo the results of the 2016 election. President Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

After hearings held by the House Intelligence Committee, the Judiciary Committee will now hold a series of their own. Eventually, they will decide if the evidence they’ve gathered meets the standard for “Articles of Impeachment” and if the public will support them.

Focus of the hearing and witnesses

The hearing will focus on constitutional grounds for impeachment of a president with testimony from four experts in constitutional law. The witnesses are all law professors: Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School, Pamela S. Karlan of Stanford Law School, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina School of Law and Jonathan Turley of the George Washington University Law School.

Hearing format

The committee’s chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, and the top Republican on the panel, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, are expected to deliver opening statements at the start of the hearing.

The witnesses are expected to then be sworn in and have a chance to deliver their own opening statements.

Nadler and Collins will be able to question the witnesses for equal periods of time as determined by the chair for up to 45 minutes for each side. During these periods, the chair and the ranking member can yield to committee counsel to question witnesses if they choose.

After that, additional rounds of questioning by the chair and ranking member or staff counsel are possible. Then each lawmaker on the committee is expected to get five minutes to ask questions of the witnesses.