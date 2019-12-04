Vista resident arrested for allegedly shooting at man with assault rifle

VISTA, Calif. — A Vista resident was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of opening fire on another man with an assault rifle at the victim’s home, leaving him with a non-life-threatening wound.

Kyle Rhyss Hamilton, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the weekend shooting in the 4500 block of Vineyard Way in Oceanside, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Hamilton allegedly showed up at the 43-year-old victim’s home and confronted him shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, then opened fire when the resident shut the door on him.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot to his back. He was expected to survive the wound.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, though the two men apparently had gotten into some sort of dispute prior to the violent confrontation, according to Bussey.

Investigators confiscated several AK-47 rifles from the suspect’s home, the spokesman said.

Hamilton was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of attempted murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.