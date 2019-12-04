Steady rain triggers flood watch for San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A storm will trigger steady rain showers throughout San Diego County Wednesday.

The storm system will hang over the region until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The agency issued a Flash Flood Watch that will be in effect from 6 a.m. through Wednesday afternoon in the coastal and inland valley areas as well as the mountains.

Bands of heavy rain are expected throughout the county and had already started in the early morning hours Wednesday.

"Urban areas in the coastal and valley zones will see some street flooding where rain rates may briefly reach 0.40 inches per hour in the morning," according to the NWS. "Runoff in the mountains may also be enhanced when factoring in snow melt."

Snow levels will drop to 6,000 feet by Wednesday evening.

The storm is expected to produce around three-quarters of an inch of rain near the coast, three-quarters to one inch in the western valleys, 1.5 to 3 inches in the mountains and less than two-thirds of an inch in the deserts.

Winds along mountain ridgetops will gust to between 30-40 mph Wednesday, forecasters said.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 63 degrees near the coast and inland, 61 in the western valleys, 59 near the foothills, 55 in the mountains and 60 in the deserts.

Dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday, then a low pressure system will bring a chance of rain throughout the county on Saturday, forecasters said.