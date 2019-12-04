Sixth flu death reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Health officials said Wednesday a woman died last month of flu-related symptoms in San Diego County, marking the sixth death reported this flu season.

A 59-year-old woman from East County succumbed to her symptoms Nov. 23. Officials said there was no indication she had received a flu vaccination this year and added that she was also suffering from unspecified underlying medical conditions.

Amid news of the latest flu-related death, health officials encouraged county residents to embrace National Influenza Vaccination Week, which began Dec. 1, and get vaccinated.

According to the county, 203 local flu cases were confirmed in the last week, a significant increase from the 116 cases reported the week prior.

More than 900 confirmed flu cases have been reported since the flu season began July 1. At this time last year, only 455 flu cases had been confirmed in the county.