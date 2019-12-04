Poway to be cited for out-of-compliance water system, state official says

POWAY, Calif. — A state official said Wednesday that Poway’s out-of-compliance water storage reservoir contributed to the overflow that prompted the city to issue a boil water advisory, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

A San Diego district engineer for the state’s Water Resources Control Board drinking water division told the Union-Tribune that according to regulations, reservoir overflow connections cannot be directly connected to a storm or sewer drain.

Sean Sterchi says he plans to tell the city that its reservoir, which is connected to the storm drain, is out of compliance. He says the city will be receiving a citation to propose a solution.

City officials responded with the following statement Wednesday afternoon: