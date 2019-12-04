Poway community rallies behind businesses hit hard by water crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- The Poway community is rallying behind restaurants taking a major hit from an ongoing water supply crisis.

Poway's Chamber of Commerce says it has 190 restaurants, most of which have had to shut down since the city issued a boil water advisory Saturday. Many of their employees have not been able to return to work.

Nikki Bubpha, owner of Takhrai Thai on Scripps Poway Parkway, says she is losing thousands of dollars worth of business. The restaurant is clean and the tables are set, but it has no customers to serve.

“Everybody here is very sad and upset because we cannot open the restaurant,” Bubpha told FOX 5.

Bubpha says she has 10 employees that depend on her for their paychecks, but since the advisory was issued, they’ve had no income to pay the bills.

“They need to pay the rent. They need to eat. The family needs to eat. So this is the problem.”

But now, the Chamber of Commerce is stepping in.

“I’m offering a 90-day free membership,” said Ed Franklin with the Chamber. “[Businesses] can use our Facebook, our social media and our website for marketing once we get going. Once they’re back open, we’ll do everything we can.”

The Chamber is also offering its “Eat Poway” page to promote local restaurants and is working on a “Restaurant Month” from December to January to help businesses get back on their feet.

For Bubpha, that help can’t come soon enough.

“When [can my] business in Poway open? This is my question,” Bubpha said.

The City of Poway says so far, three certified test results show the water is absent of bacteria. It says it is proactively working with the County of San Diego to ensure Poway restaurants can open as soon as possible.