Police arrest man accused of deadly Thanksgiving Day stabbing

Posted 11:40 AM, December 4, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — Police on Wednesday said they arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing someone in the Midway District Thanksgiving Day.

Early Wednesday morning, the Ventura Police Department tweeted photos of Forrest Robert Brantley, a 38-year-old man suspected of stabbing 55-year-old Robert Erbe in the neck.

The stabbing happened during an argument Thanksgiving morning along the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard.

Erbe was taken to a hospital following the attack, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police notified Ventura residents that Brantley was believed to be in the area Wednesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., police said they arrested Brantley in Ventura.

The cause of the stabbing was under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

