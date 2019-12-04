Police arrest man accused of deadly Thanksgiving Day stabbing

LOS ANGELES — Police on Wednesday said they arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing someone in the Midway District Thanksgiving Day.

Early Wednesday morning, the Ventura Police Department tweeted photos of Forrest Robert Brantley, a 38-year-old man suspected of stabbing 55-year-old Robert Erbe in the neck.

The stabbing happened during an argument Thanksgiving morning along the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard.

Erbe was taken to a hospital following the attack, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police notified Ventura residents that Brantley was believed to be in the area Wednesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., police said they arrested Brantley in Ventura.

Suspect is in custody. Arrested in Ventura. https://t.co/rnBrVIabIz — Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) December 4, 2019

The cause of the stabbing was under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.