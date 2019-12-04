× Missing woman with dementia last seen near Oceanside market

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police are searching for a missing 64-year-old woman who has dementia.

Juana Perez is described as Hispanic, 4’9″, 115 pounds with curly, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, according to Oceanside police. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and black shoes near Primo Market at 2810 Thunder Drive in Oceanside.

Anyone who sees Perez should contact Oceanside police.