IB City Council passes resolution calling for federal aid in sewage crisis

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- The City of Imperial Beach on Wednesday took yet another step toward calling on the federal government to help manage the cross-border sewage crisis in the Tijuana River Valley.

The City Council passed the resolution unanimously, calling for more funding to complete projects in the Tijuana River Valley and authorizing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to work with the International Boundary and Water Commission to continue to look for ways to clean the water and keep it clean.

"It’s my understanding that President Trump, his No. 1 environmental priority at the White House is the Tijuana River, they want to fix this," said Mayor Serge Dedina at Wednesday's meeting.

It was an easy vote for council members, but there were a select few people at the meeting who weren’t sure about every detail of the resolution and any fixes for the sewage that may come down the line.

"This is the same proposal that was made several months ago, earlier this year, which the folks at Coral Gate neighborhood in San Ysidro weren’t too happy about -- basically putting a sewage retention pond in their backyard," said Mitch McKay with Citizens for Coastal Conservancy.

There was still a strong show of support for the effort that City Council and leadership throughout San Diego County have been putting forth on this issue.

A variety of councils and boards across the county are expected to vote on their own resolutions throughout the month in hopes the federal government will see vote after vote calling for their aid.