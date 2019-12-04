Former MLB pitcher Brandon League starts clothing line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS-- Encinitas resident Brandon League spent his life playing baseball but found a new passion for fashion after health problems ended his sports career.

League was drafted in the second round of the 2001 draft and pitched for the Blue Jays and Mariners before and finishing his major league career as a Dodger. Issues with his right shoulder plagued his career.

After leaving professional baseball in 2017, he decided to start his own clothing line, called "Parallel X League".

"This has definitely helped with the transition," he said. "Not so much taking over, but just kind of moving my mind set from only knowing baseball to finding another path."

The idea started because he couldn't find clothes for himself.

"Unless I tailored something or got it altered there wasn't anything that was right off the rack for taller, athletically built guys," he said.

Inspired by his days growing up in Hawaii watching his mother run the Gucci store in Waikiki for 18 years, his clothes combine his rough surfer lifestyle with high-end fashion.

"Having two opposite ends of the spectrum -- and when I was thinking of creating something, I was like how can I have both at the same time," he said.

Tabitha: "What is it that you love about baseball?"

"The thing I love most about baseball is the competition -- going out there and competing," he said. "Even though it's a team sport, as a pitcher it was kind of like me versus the hitter."

Tabitha: "And fashion?"

"I like the challenge of creating something I'm not comfortable with, and this is just a completely new venture, so it's not only exciting but a scary challenge. It's a lot of definitely mixed emotions."

You can learn more about here: Parallel X League