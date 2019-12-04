Poway enters 5th day of boil water advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- The City of Poway said Wednesday it is continuing to evaluate water samples for bacteria before a citywide boil water advisory can be lifted.

The order was issued over Thanksgiving weekend when it was discovered that storm water got into the city's clear water storage facility that holds 10 million gallons of water. About 14,000 customers were told not to use tap water and more than 200 restaurants are prohibited from serving customers until the problem is resolved.

During a City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus addressed restaurant owners and their employees.

"Tremendous burden for these establishments, not only owners but the folks who work there who have to pay the rent and buy meals. We're going to get through this as quickly as we can," Vaus said.

The city said the water has been tested and meets state standards, but additional tests are needed and will be conducted into Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, city officials said three tests had confirmed bacteria was no longer present in water samples collected throughout the city. Even so, the city said it was proceeding with state protocols for ensuring water purity, keeping the boil water order in effect until further testing was completed.

If the state deems the water safe to drink, the order could be lifted by Friday.

Bottled water is being distributed at Lake Poway and City Hall from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily while the order is in effect.