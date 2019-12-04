48 pounds of meth found in car trunk

Posted 3:26 PM, December 4, 2019, by

Bundles of meth worth an estimated $92,986 was found inside a car trunk Tuesday afternoon near Oceanside.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Tuesday near Oceanside after authorities found more than 48 pounds of methamphetamine in her possession.

Border Patrol agents were traveling on Interstate 5 near the Oceanside Harbor exit around 4 p.m. when a driver’s behavior caught their attention. The agents pulled over the driver of the black Kia Forte and discovered a duffel bag in the trunk.

Inside the duffel bag were 20 packages of methamphetamine, which agents said weighed more than 48 pounds and was worth an estimated $92,986.

A 26-year-old Mexican national and her 7-year-old child were inside the vehicle at the time of the discovery.

The woman had a valid tourist visa at the time of her arrest, Border Patrol agents said. The child was taken into local child protective services.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.