× 48 pounds of meth found in car trunk

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Tuesday near Oceanside after authorities found more than 48 pounds of methamphetamine in her possession.

Border Patrol agents were traveling on Interstate 5 near the Oceanside Harbor exit around 4 p.m. when a driver’s behavior caught their attention. The agents pulled over the driver of the black Kia Forte and discovered a duffel bag in the trunk.

Inside the duffel bag were 20 packages of methamphetamine, which agents said weighed more than 48 pounds and was worth an estimated $92,986.

A 26-year-old Mexican national and her 7-year-old child were inside the vehicle at the time of the discovery.

The woman had a valid tourist visa at the time of her arrest, Border Patrol agents said. The child was taken into local child protective services.