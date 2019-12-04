3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes in Orange County

(USGS)

BREA, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 struck near the Orange County city of Brea Wednesday evening, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The quake was reported at 7:26 p.m. and was centered less than two miles north-northeast of Brea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The watch commander at the Brea Police Department said he felt “one quick jolt,” but said no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

