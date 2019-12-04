× 1 killed when SUV loses control, hits freeway divider near downtown

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed when an SUV lost control and slammed into a center divider on the freeway near downtown Wednesday.

The crash started just after 11 a.m. when the silver Honda CR-V collided with the divider on southbound Interstate 5 just north of 10th Avenue downtown, according to California Highway Patrol.

The CR-V skidded away from the divider and came to a rest in the middle lanes, CHP said. Officials got reports of as many as six other cars crashing in a chain-reaction, though it wasn’t clear how many other vehicles were actually damaged.

One person from the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Three lanes blocked on SB I-5 north of 10th St due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 4, 2019

Police briefly shut down three lanes of the freeway after the crash. Check our live traffic map here.

Officials did not immediately comment on what caused the CR-V to lose control, though the crash came on a day of steady rain that led to wet roads and even flooding in parts of the county. Bystanders said the SUV appeared to hydroplane before the collision.