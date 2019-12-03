Student, officer hurt in 2nd shooting at a Wisconsin school in 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Police say an officer and a student were injured after an officer-involved shooting at a high school in the Wisconsin city of Oshkosh.

Police say a student, armed with a weapon, confronted a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Both the student and officer were taken to a hospital.

Students are being evacuated and taken to Perry Tipler Middle School. Parents may reunite with their students at Tipler. Identification is required.

The incident has been turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

Tuesday's shooting comes one day after a similar shooting at a school in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, about 80 miles south of Oshkosh.

In that case, an officer shot a 17-year-old student after he allegedly pointed a handgun at police.