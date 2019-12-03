SeaWorld to close Wednesday due to rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- SeaWorld will be closed Wednesday due to forecasted rain and potential thunderstorms.

The storm, which is currently off the coast of Northern California, will make its way to southern California by Tuesday night and rain could fall through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. It is expected to bring from 0.5 to 0,75 inches of rain to coastal San Diego County and up to 2.25 inches to the mountains of East County, the NWS said.

Park officials plan to reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.