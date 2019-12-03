San Diego got more rain than Seattle in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Normally sunny San Diego got more rain than Seattle last month, a reverse of what residents of both West Coast cities have to come to expect.

The National Weather Service recorded just under 3 inches of rain with their monitoring station at Lindbergh Field this November, making it the wettest November on record for San Diego.

Meanwhile Seattle saw less than 2 inches of rain -- their fourth-driest November ever, and about 5 inches of rain below their average.

San Diegans will need their umbrella once again this week: A storm is expected to bring more wet weather starting Tuesday evening and lasting through Thursday.