Resolution calling for federal action on Tijuana River to be introduced

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A group of local officials from around the county will introduce a resolution Tuesday calling on the federal government to take action to stop cross-border sewage flows in the Tijuana River Valley.

The group of officials — including San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, Port of San Diego Commissioner Dan Malcolm and county Supervisor Greg Cox — will hold a news conference in Imperial beach to introduce a list of recommended actions, which will be voted on by multiple city councils and boards in the coming weeks.

Transborder pollution from the Tijuana River has contaminated U.S. waters and coastlines for decades, forcing the county to regularly close beach access near the border. During that time, local and state officials and environmental activists have called for federal assistance to protect the health of the environment and residents near the border.

In April, Sens. Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein submitted a jointly written letter to multiple federal agencies requesting they address sewage runoff in the river.

In July, Reps. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego; Scott Peters, D-San Diego; and Mike Levin, D-Oceanside, introduced legislation to increase funding for Tijuana River clean-up efforts and prevention of future pollution. And in September, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual delegation of local officials and business leaders discussed the issue with cabinet officials and members of Congress.

The San Diego chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and the city of San Diego have also filed lawsuits against the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, which oversees waterways that traverse the border. The lawsuits argue that the UBWC has neglected pollution in the river and its effect on the environment.