Police identify man wanted in deadly Thanksgiving stabbing

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in tracking down a parolee-at-large suspected of stabbing another man in the neck in the Midway area on Thanksgiving Day, killing him.

Forrest Robert Brantley, 38, allegedly attacked the 55-year-old Robert Erbe during an argument outside a business in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard about 8 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the 55-year-old victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The reason for the dispute that led to the slaying was unclear.

Brantley is believed to be in the San Diego area or Ventura County, Sgt. Michelle Velovich said.

Anyone spotting the suspect is asked to avoid approaching him and to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.