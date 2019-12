SAN DIEGO — More than 7,000 San Diego Gas and Electric customers in the Mid-City area were without power Tuesday evening.

The outage, which was reported at 5:43 p.m., is affecting the communities of University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, West State College, City Heights, Chollas Creek and Oak Park.

Power was estimated to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

Check SDG&E’s outage map for updates.