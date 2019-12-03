More testing needed before Poway’s boil water advisory can be lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Poway's Public Works director told City Council Tuesday night that more tests are required before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

The order was issued over Thanksgiving weekend when it was discovered that storm water got into the city's clear water storage facility that holds 10 million gallons of water. About 14,000 customers were told not to use tap water and more than 200 restaurants are prohibited from serving customers until the problem is resolved.

During the council meeting, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus addressed restaurant owners and their employees.

"Tremendous burden for these establishments, not only owners but the folks who work there who have to pay the rent and buy meals. We're going to get through this as quickly as we can," Vaus said.

The city says the water has been tested and meets state standards, but additional tests are needed and will be conducted Wednesday and Thursday. If the state deems the water safe to drink, the order could be lifted by Friday.

Bottled water is being distributed at Lake Poway and City Hall from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily while the order is in effect.

