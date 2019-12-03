Krispy Kreme releases new holiday doughnuts

Krispy Kreme elves were hard at work creating three new holiday-inspired treats.

The 'reindeer' is Krispy Kreme's classic original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and sugar eyes.

The 'present' is a bright green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.

The 'Santa belly' doughnut is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkled on i  and decorated in a belt that looks just like one Santa would wear.

The North Pole inspired treats are available now through Dec. 24th.

 

