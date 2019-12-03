Girl injured after jumping out of Uber on freeway

Posted 10:38 PM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48PM, December 3, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 10-year-old girl was injured Tuesday night when she jumped out of an Uber on a Mission Valley freeway, police said.

Around 9:18 p.m., a mother and her daughter were at the Target on Camino Del Rio North when the girl got into the car without her parent and the rideshare driver took off, according to San Diego police.

Approximately 12 minutes later, the child jumped out of the vehicle as it was headed westbound on the Interstate 8 transition ramp to northbound state Route 163.

The girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Google Map for coordinates 32.767975 by -117.150537.

