Fairbanks Ranch Country Club settles sexual harassment lawsuit for $125K

SAN DIEGO — The Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit for $125,000, stemming from allegations that a restaurant manager at the club sexually harassed several young female servers, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed by the EEOC alleged the unnamed manager “routinely abused his position by requiring female servers to acquiesce in his sexual advances for job benefits,” leading some of the servers to resign, according to the EEOC.

The manager’s behavior encouraged other male employees to engage in sexual harassment too, the agency said.

In addition to the $125,000, the country club agreed to retain an EEO monitor to review the club’s policies and procedures regarding discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The club will also provide training to all employees, with particular emphasis on sexual harassment.

Litigation against Bay Club Fairbanks Ranch, LLC, which the country club was sold to in 2016, remains ongoing.

EEOC director Christopher Green said, “Supervisors and managers have a particular responsibility to ensure that workplaces are free of harassment and discrimination. I am encouraged that one party in this suit has agreed to take necessary steps to ensure a discrimination and harassment-free work environment for its employees.”