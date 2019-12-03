Elderly couple found in home on Thanksgiving died in murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO — An elderly man and woman whose bodies were discovered in their South Bay home on Thanksgiving Day were shot to death in a murder-suicide, investigators said Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home in the 5500 block of Pray Street near the Bonita Golf Course just before 3 p.m. on Thursday after they received a 911 call from a family member who had stopped by the house to check on the couple. Inside, they found the bodies of Laura Koller, 86, and her husband Noel Koller, 85. Both were dead and had gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Laura Koller had been shot to death by Noel Koller, who then used the same gun to kill himself.

Authorities did not release a possible motive for the murder-suicide. Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330.