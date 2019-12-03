Driver rescued from truck after slamming into military vehicle

Posted 7:20 AM, December 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:18AM, December 3, 2019

The mangled remains of a pickup that collided with a military vehicle on the freeway in North County.

POWAY, Calif. — A pickup truck slammed into the back of a military vehicle travelling in a convoy through North County early Tuesday morning, and the pickup was destroyed.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Scripps Poway Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. It wasn’t clear why the driver slammed into the back of the military vehicle, but the pickup was badly damaged.

It took fire crews several minutes to clear enough of the mangled cab to remove the injured driver. Eventually that man was freed and rushed to the hospital. CHP described his injuries as “major,” but no further updates were immediately available.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the crash, which briefly shut down several lanes of I-15. No other injuries were reported.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.