Driver rescued from truck after slamming into military vehicle

POWAY, Calif. — A pickup truck slammed into the back of a military vehicle travelling in a convoy through North County early Tuesday morning, and the pickup was destroyed.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near Scripps Poway Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. It wasn’t clear why the driver slammed into the back of the military vehicle, but the pickup was badly damaged.

It took fire crews several minutes to clear enough of the mangled cab to remove the injured driver. Eventually that man was freed and rushed to the hospital. CHP described his injuries as “major,” but no further updates were immediately available.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the crash, which briefly shut down several lanes of I-15. No other injuries were reported.