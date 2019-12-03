Camp Pendleton Marine arrested, accused of human smuggling

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Marine based at Camp Pendleton has been arrested on suspicion of bringing people into the U.S. illegally.

The junior-enlisted Marine with the Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection early Monday morning, a Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed.

The Marine is being held in civilian custody on suspicion of “bringing in undocumented immigrants at the San Ysidro Port of Entry,” authorities said.

CBP and Naval Criminal Investigative Services are leading the investigation. No further details about the alleged smuggling operation were revealed, though officials emphasized that the Marine had not been part of the Southwest Border Support Mission.

In July, 16 Pendleton Marines were arrested on suspicion of human and drug-smuggling. Several more arrests followed shortly after. Officials did not immediately make any connection between those arrests and the newest case.