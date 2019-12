SAN DIEGO — A news conference was held at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego announcing a superseding indictment and reward regarding an FBI ‘Most Wanted Terrorist.’

The FBI is hunting for a former San Diego resident they believe is the highest-ranking United States citizen fighting with a Somalia based terrorist group, Al-Shabaab.

There is a reward of up to $5 million leading to the arrest of Jehad Serwan Mostafa.