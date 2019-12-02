Pedestrian hit by van, killed near Little Italy

SAN DIEGO — A van exiting the freeway hit and killed a person near Little Italy Monday morning.

Details about the victim and what led up to the crash were not immediately released, but San Diego Police Department confirmed the pedestrian died shortly before 6 a.m.

The crash shut down the India Street off-ramp from northbound I-5 in Middletown, backing up traffic heading out of downtown. Check conditions with our live traffic map here.

The driver stopped after the crash and was talking to investigators, police said. Their white minivan was pulled to the side of the street with a badly damaged windshield.

CHP said the ramp would remain shut down for about four hours.