OB Pier closed during high surf advisory

SAN DIEGO -- The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Monday during a high surf advisory for San Diego County.

The advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, with waves of up to 9 feet expected for some San Diego beaches.

San Diegan Jim Grant shared a photo of the pier's locked gates late Monday morning:

A San Diego Lifeguards spokesperson confirmed the closure saying it was due to "large surf and the rising tide." Officials expected to reopen the pier by Tuesday morning, "if not sooner."

Monday afternoon was expected to bring the peak of the swell.

A storm moving over San Diego County was expected to bring rain throughout the region by Tuesday night. The wet weather was expected to last through Thursday morning.