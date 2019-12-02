× Man shot outside North County home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after getting shot outside an Oceanside home Sunday night.

A 911 caller reported the man had been shot on Vineyard Street, south of Oceanside Golf Course in the North Valley neighborhood, around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Oceanside police Sgt. Jeff Brandt said. The victim’s age and identity was not immediately released.

A helicopter landed on a nearby street to rush the man to a hospital, though his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the sergeant said.

No detailed description of the shooter was immediately available. Oceanside police were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.