Man gets life without parole for convenience store slaying

SAN DIEGO — A man who fatally shot another man during a 2015 convenience store robbery in Clairemont, then fired on two police officers attempting to arrest him days later, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A San Diego jury convicted Ahmed Mumin, 34, in October of nearly a dozen felonies stemming from the April 16, 2015, killing of 48-year-old Eric Schade at an Arco am/pm store on Balboa Avenue, including murder and attempted murder of a peace officer.

The jury also found true special circumstance allegations that Mumin committed the killing in the commission of a robbery and burglary, resulting in his life sentence.

Two San Diego police officers tracked the defendant to an apartment complex on Winona Avenue in City Heights two days after the murder. A gunfight ensued and Mumin fired at them through a door and was shot in the abdomen.

Co-defendant Adan Ibrahim — charged as the getaway driver — had faced a murder count, which was dismissed earlier this year as an application of the felony murder rule by San Diego County Superior Court Judge Kenneth K. So. Ibrahim later pleaded guilty to being an accessory and was sentenced to probation.

Ibrahim’s girlfriend, Kristine Mariano, was also in the getaway car during the robbery. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory-after-the-fact earlier this year and awaits sentencing.