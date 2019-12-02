FOX 5 SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY DISNEY IN CONCERT: MARY POPPINS Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
- HOW TO ENTER: Enter at http://www.fox5sandiego.com from 9:00 a.m. (PT) Monday, December 2, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. (PT) Friday, December 6, 2019 (Sweepstakes Period). Click on the Contests tab and accurately complete and submit the entry form with your email address, name, postal code, phone number and date of birth, for your chance to win. Limit one (1) entry per email address during the Sweepstakes Period. The use of third-party software to participate is prohibited. All received entries become the property of Sponsor. Sponsors clock will be the official timepiece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries.
- DRAWING: One (1) winner will be randomly selected on Friday, December 6, 2019 from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period as of the time of the drawing (approximately 9:30 a.m. PT). Sponsor will attempt to notify the selected potential winner by phone and/or email. The selected potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not fulfill the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not comply with these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. By entering, entrants agree that Sponsor’s decisions are final, binding and incontestable. Sponsor’s decisions are final. Prizes must be picked up at the FOX 5 offices (during normal business hours) by 4:00 p.m. (PT) on Friday, December 13, 2019.
- THE PRIZE: One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets to San Diego Symphony Disney In Concert: Mary Poppins at Copley Symphony Hall on Friday December 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are valued at $55.00 each for a grand total valued at $220.00. Tickets may not be transferred, assigned, traded or re-sold. No alternate prize will be available except at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. All expenses, including but not limited to travel, transportation, parking, souvenirs, food and beverage expenses, are the sole responsibility of the prize winner.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, Inc (FOX 5), Tribune Media, San Diego Symphony and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to enter or win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 San Diego within the last 10 days before the Sweepstakes Period begins are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to sponsors FOX 5 and San Diego Symphony, its agents and licensees, to use the winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes.
- Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release FOX 5 from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the Sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the prize. As a condition of receiving the prize, each winner must sign Sponsor’s prepared form of Release and Waiver of Liability at the time of ticket pickup, or the prize will be forfeited.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- Winners are responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on the value of the prize.
- One winner per household. Entrants must enter in their own name and all information supplied on the entry form must be complete, accurate and truthful. Failure to do so may result in disqualification.
- All entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 Breaking News and News updates and offers by our sponsors. To opt-out, go to the link on your breaking news email from FOX 5 and click on opt out. This Sweepstakes is subject to FOX 5’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribunemedia.com.
- INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunction or error or for computer virus or for damage caused to participants computer by accessing Sweepstakes web site. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes web site and will pick winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES AND MAY RESULT IN LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE RESPONSIBLE PARTY.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained until Friday, January 10, 2020 by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to FOX 5 Mary Poppins Rules, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego CA 92111 or at www.fox5sandiego.com/contests
- WINNERS LIST: For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to FOX 5 Mary Poppins Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego CA 92111. Requests must be received by Friday, January 10, 2020. Winner’s name will not be posted on the FOX 5 website.
- SPONSORS: KSWB, LLC, FOX 5 San Diego, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, CA 92111 San Diego Symphony 1245 Seventh Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101