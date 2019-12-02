Evacuations ordered on college campus for possible explosive device

SAN DIEGO — A building on the campus of San Diego City College is under evacuation.
The call came in around 1:21 p.m. Monday of a possible explosive device in building ‘A’. The San Diego Police Department ordered evacuations at the downtown San Diego campus while they investigate.
“Police are investigating a possible explosive device in the A building,” said Jack Beresferd of SDCCD.
No other locations were evacuated and classes resumed during the investigation, college staff added.
32.717683 -117.150702