Duncan Hunter expected to change ‘not guilty’ plea

SAN DIEGO -- Rep. Duncan Hunter is expected to change his "not guilty" plea in the trial over his alleged misuse of $250,000 in campaign funds.

The apparent change was made public by a listing on a federal court docket. The U.S. District Court lists a "Change of Plea Hearing" for Hunter scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It does not provide further information about which specific charge Hunter may address with the change.

In a 60-count federal indictment, Hunter is accused of improperly making personal purchases with campaign funds over the course of six years. He is accused of using the funds for everything from family medical expenses to vacations and expensive dinners. The congressman's charges include wire fraud, conspiracy and falsification of records.

Hunter has previously claimed the indictment was politically motivated and entirely false. He pleaded not guilty in August 2018.

In October, Hunter told FOX 5 that he would remain in the race to continue representing the 50th Congressional District, which he has served since 2013.

He is facing a primary challenge from Republicans including former Rep. Darrell Issa, former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio and state Sen. Brian Jones.

Hunter's wife pleaded guilty in June to charges stemming from the investigation.