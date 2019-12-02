Del Mar City Council votes to put controversial development initiative on March ballot

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Del Mar City Council voted 4-to-1 Monday evening to put a controversial development initiative on the March 2020 ballot.

After starting the process of proposing the development to the city, developers opted to put the Marisol Plan Initiative to the voters. Council members had been weighing whether to put the initiative front of voters in March or November 2020.

The Marisol Plan Initiative deals with about 18 acres of land near Border Avenue and Camino Del Mar in the northwest area of Del Mar. If passed, the plan would allow for future development of the area, including potential for hotel, residential and recreational space.

Many community members who spoke during the public comment period felt like voting to approve the project would be like passing “a blank check” for developers, not fully knowing what development would entail.

People who expressed less familiarity with the plan asked the council to put the initiative on the ballot in November to allow more for more time, while others who felt more knowledgeable asked the council to put it on the ballot in March.

Ultimately, council members voted to put the initiative on the March ballot and allow proponents to pay for associated ballot costs, which total approximately $10,000.