Cop shoots armed student at Wisconsin school

Posted 1:12 PM, December 2, 2019, by

An officer shot an armed student inside a high school classroom in Waukesha, Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An officer shot an armed 17-year-old student at a high school in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wisconsin Monday, police said.

The suspect, who police said pointed a handgun at officers, remained in the hospital Monday afternoon, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack told reporters.

There we no other injuries in the morning incident at Waukesha South High School.

A school resource officer had rushed to a classroom after a student saw a classmate with a handgun, authorities said.

Other officers responded and attempted to start a dialogue with the suspect, Jack said. After the suspect refused to remove his hands from his pockets and ignored the officers, he removed the gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, the police chief said.

One of the officers fired, striking the suspect. Medical attention was administered, students were evacuated and the school was placed on lockdown, Jack said.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

School district Superintendent Todd Gray said, “This is a superintendent’s worst nightmare.”

The officer who opened fire was an 11-year veteran of the police department.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.