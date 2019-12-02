City leaders seek comments on future housing strategies

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is asking residents for their input on a draft document outlining the City’s future housing policies, goals and activities.

City planners are looking for general comments on the document, as well as input on innovative ideas to incentivize homeowners to build companion units, how to help elderly residents and other housing issues.

“As San Diego continues to grow and change, this document will serve as a policy framework intended to guide housing strategy citywide and identifies actions to help meet housing goals,” said Mike Hansen, the City’s Planning Director. “It’s important we include the public’s ideas as we move toward the completion of the document.”

This input opportunity is part of an effort to refresh San Diego’s housing blueprint, also known as the Housing Element. The Housing Element, updated every eight years, considers the City’s needs regarding housing access, inventory, affordability and quality. For this cycle, the City will need to plan for approximately 108,000 new housing units serving all income groups by 2029.

City planners want to make sure the updated plan is a model of sustainable development and growth.

Before crafting the Housing Element draft, City planners held six public workshops, conducted an online survey and attended other events to gather public input.

Now, comments on that draft will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. To submit comments, visit the Housing Element Update website.

After public review, staff will prepare the final draft document. Ultimately, the updated Housing Element will be submitted to the City Council for adoption.