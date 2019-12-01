Woman hit by car while crossing street

SAN DIEGO — A woman suffered multiple fractures Saturday when she was struck by a 78-year-old motorist in the Chollas Creek area of San Diego, authorities said.

The collision happened at 5:34 p.m. at 54th Street and University Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 40-year-old woman was crossing 54th Street westbound, Heims said. “The vehicle struck the pedestrian causing multiple fractures to include femur, hip and multiple ribs.”

The woman was believed to have been drinking before the crash, he said.

Fault has not been determined. An investigation was ongoing, Heims said.