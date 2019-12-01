Woman arrested for attempted murder in drugstore

SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Saturday at a drugstore in Mira Mesa after she cut the neck of another woman with a boxcutter, police said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in the attack that happened at 9:17 a.m. inside a Walgreens in the 10700 block of Camino Ruiz, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The 59-year-old woman was shopping in the cosmetics aisle when the suspect, a 55-year-old woman, threatened the victim, pulled her head back and cut her neck, Martinez said.

Employees and customers who saw the attack disarmed the suspect and held her for police.

The suspect was arrested and booked into county jail.

Detectives from the Northeastern Division of the San Diego Police Department responded to the scene and are investigating the attack.