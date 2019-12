Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Good Samaritans helped rescue a driver in a Mission Valley rollover crash Sunday morning.

An SUV was traveling along the Interstate 8 connector ramp to Interstate 805 around 8:30 a.m. when its driver lost control and flipped the vehicle onto its roof.

Witnesses helped the driver get out of the vehicle. The driver was later taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.