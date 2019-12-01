Poway issues first ever boil water advisory for city

POWAY, Calif. — The City of Poway is warning residents not to drink tap water.

City officials believe the drinking water system could have been compromised due to the recent winter storm that swept through San Diego County.

As a precautionary measure, city officials are telling residents they should boil their tap water before drinking it or using it for cooking until further notice.

“We are taking all of the necessary steps to address this situation,” said City Manager Chris Hazeltine. “Restoring normal water service is our top priority.”

Poway residents first reported discolored tap water on Friday, November 29. Staff tested the water at homes where the initial calls came from and found the water to be well within standards, city officials said.

However, since the water discoloration appeared to be citywide, Poway water officials notified the State Water Resources Control Board of the situation and all parties determined a boil water advisory was in the best interest as a precautionary measure.

The City of Poway provides water service to approximately 50,000 residents. This is the first time a boil water order has been issued.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms. To avoid health problems, do not drink tap water without boiling for one minute and letting it cool, health officials said. Or, use bottle water until the precautionary boil water advisory is rescinded. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Bottled water will be provided at Lake Poway beginning Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m.