Police ID man who died in Thanksgiving Day stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A 55-year-old man who was killed during a Thanksgiving Day attack in the Midway District has been identified, police said Sunday.

Robert Frank Erbe died at a hospital after he was injured in the neck by an unknown assailant in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard on Thursday at about 8 a.m., according to San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

“It appears the victim had an altercation with another male outside of the business,” Dobbs said. “At some point in the altercation, the suspect used an unknown weapon to cause significant injuries to the victim’s neck area. The suspect was last seen walking away from the scene.”

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s or 30s who wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue digital camouflage pants and a blue hospital mask. He was also wearing a backpack, police said.

A man matching that description was detained by police Saturday near Presidio Park. He was questioned by officers but the outcome of that investigation was not immediately known.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2203 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.