Person killed after motorcycle and car collide

EL CAJON, Calif. — A person was killed in a traffic crash on the Interstate 8 Freeway in El Cajon, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at the El Cajon Boulevard offramp, the CHP reported, and involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.