Person killed after motorcycle and car collide
EL CAJON, Calif. — A person was killed in a traffic crash on the Interstate 8 Freeway in El Cajon, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.
The crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at the El Cajon Boulevard offramp, the CHP reported, and involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle.
It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at an area hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
32.802974 -117.006953