Person killed after motorcycle and car collide

Posted 8:49 AM, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50AM, December 1, 2019

The crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at the El Cajon Boulevard offramp, the CHP reported, and involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A person was killed in a traffic crash on the Interstate 8 Freeway in El Cajon, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 32.802974 by -117.006953.

