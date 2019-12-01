Gas prices drop 25 days in a row

SAN DIEGO — Gas prices dropped for the 25th day in a row, reaching their lowest in San Diego County since Sept. 25.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped again on Sunday, falling a half-cent to $3.824, its lowest amount since Sept. 25.

The average price has dropped 23.4 cents during the streak, including 1 cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 6.8 cents less than one week ago and 22.5 cents less than one month ago, but 29.1 cents more than one year ago.