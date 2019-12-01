× Dozens rescued after SeaWorld roller coaster shuts down mid-ride

SAN DIEGO — More than 30 people riding the ‘Tidal Twister’ roller coaster at SeaWorld Saturday were rescued after the ride shut down, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were on scene to help remove guests from the roller coaster.

It happened around 4:46 p.m. Saturday. Guests were stuck on the ride until firefighters arrived about nine minutes later to help.

Three engines, two trucks and two medics were dispatched to the incident.

SDFD is working a Miscellaneous Rescue at 500 Sea World Dr. The call was received on 11/30/2019 at 04:46:05 PM and unit(s) arrived at 04:53:06 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/NbPoadqpXT #FS19183334 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) December 1, 2019

“Guest safety is our top priority,” said SeaWorld spokesperson, David Koontz, in a statement. “SeaWorld’s Tidal Twister roller coaster experienced an issue that required the ride to be shut down. With the assistance of the San Diego Fire & Rescue, all guests were safely removed from the ride.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Tidal Twister roller coaster opened in May and is elevated about 16 feet off the ground. It reaches speeds up to 30 miles per hour.