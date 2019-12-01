Bicyclist hurt after collision with pickup

SAN DIEGO — A 46-year-old bicyclist suffered injuries that may be life-threatening Saturday after turning into the path of a pickup in San Ysidro, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:03 p.m. in the 300 block of West Calle Primera, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

Both the pickup and the bicycle were northbound, Heims said.

“The bicyclist made a sudden left turn into the path of the pickup. The pickup collided with the bicyclist,” he said.

The bicyclist suffered major head trauma and brain swelling requiring surgery, Heims said.

The pickup truck was a 67-year-old man, he said. There was no further information about the bicyclist.

The crash was under investigation.