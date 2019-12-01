3 hospitalized after head-on crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man driving a Ford Focus was critically injured after slamming head-on into an SUV driven by another man, who was seriously hurt along with his female passenger in Escondido, police said Sunday.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Friday on Bear Valley Parkway near Encino Drive, Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters said.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was northbound on the parkway when he collided with a 40-year-old man in a southbound Ford Explorer, Walters said.

Both drivers and the SUV’s female passenger were transported to a hospital, Walters said.

There was also an infant in the SUV who was unhurt, having been properly belted in a child safety seat.

Neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in this crash, but the cause remained unclear.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call police at 760-839-4482.