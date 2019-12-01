3 hospitalized after head-on crash

Posted 7:05 PM, December 1, 2019, by

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man driving a Ford Focus was critically injured after slamming head-on into an SUV driven by another man, who was seriously hurt along with his female passenger in Escondido, police said Sunday.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Friday on Bear Valley Parkway near Encino Drive, Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters said.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was northbound on the parkway when he collided with a 40-year-old man in a southbound Ford Explorer, Walters said.

Both drivers and the SUV’s female passenger were transported to a hospital, Walters said.

There was also an infant in the SUV who was unhurt, having been properly belted in a child safety seat.

Neither alcohol nor drugs played a role in this crash, but the cause remained unclear.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call police at 760-839-4482.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.097452 by -117.059346.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.