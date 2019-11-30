Woman accused of stabbing man during argument

Posted 6:36 AM, November 30, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life threatening wounds suffered in a knife attack in the Lake Murray section of San Diego and a suspect was in custody.

The victim got into a shouting match with a 27-year-old woman in a home in the 6500 block of Jaffe Court at 11 p.m. Friday and during the argument, the woman “walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and returned where she cut the victim on his right hand,” according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Heims said.

The suspect, identified as Chalaye Thomas, was arrested at the home, he said.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.800612 by -117.011080.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.