Woman accused of stabbing man during argument

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life threatening wounds suffered in a knife attack in the Lake Murray section of San Diego and a suspect was in custody.

The victim got into a shouting match with a 27-year-old woman in a home in the 6500 block of Jaffe Court at 11 p.m. Friday and during the argument, the woman “walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and returned where she cut the victim on his right hand,” according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Heims said.

The suspect, identified as Chalaye Thomas, was arrested at the home, he said.